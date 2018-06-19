Salman Khan's Race 3 has continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the Indian box office and its four-day collection film has crossed Rs 120 crore net mark in the domestic market.

The Remo D'Souza-directed action thriller received superb opening and despite a mixed talk, it fared well on the following days. Race 3 collected Rs 106.47 crore net at the domestic box office in the first weekend. Trade analyst opined that the movie was not affected by the word of mouth as it cashed in on the Eid festival. But they predicted that it would surely take a toll on its collection on weekdays.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday, "The real test begins today [Mon]... Now that the euphoria surrounding #Race3 has settled down, the word of mouth will come into play on weekdays... What will be its lifetime biz? ₹ 200 cr? ₹ 250 cr? ₹ 300 cr? Or will it cruise past ₹ 300 cr? Only time will tell."

But to their surprise, Race 3 maintained rock-steady at the ticket counters across the country on Monday. In fact, the movie ran to packed houses in some centres. When compared to its opening day business, the Salman Khan starrer showed over 50 percent drop in its collection on Monday and it is the usual trends for every movie.

Race 3 has collected Rs 14.24 crore net at the Indian box office on Monday, taking its four-day total to Rs 120.71 crore. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Race3 puts up a STRONG TOTAL on Mon... Decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri: 51.18%]... Mass circuits/single screens are holding very well, while plexes have started sliding downwards... Fri 29.17 cr, Sat 38.14 cr, Sun 39.16 cr, Mon 14.24 cr. Total: ₹ 120.71 cr. India biz."

Race 3 will continue to rock the box office for next 10 days and Sanju is likely to slow it down. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Unlike #TigerZindaHai, which enjoyed an uninterrupted run for few weeks, #Race3 has one more week to score... Rajkumar Hirani's much-awaited #Sanju - which is high on hype - hits the screens on 29 June 2018... Obviously, the screens, shows and footfalls are bound to get divided."