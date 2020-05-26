Telugu actress Lavanya Tripathi, who is awaiting the release of A1 Express, said that she has decided to avoid doing intimate scenes in upcoming movies post lockdown as the safety measures.

The governments have stalled the shooting of all the movies in India due to coronavirus for over 50 days. The shootings for Telugu films and TV shows are likely to resume soon. But some people in the industry have already decided the list of dos and don'ts. Lavanya Tripathi has planned to avoid intimate scenes.

The Arjun Suravaram actress says that she is scared of shooting post the lockdown, but she will take part in it. "But then the show must go on and we can't wait forever; we need to work within the framework and adjust on several things," the Deccan Chronicle quoted Lavanya Tripathi as saying.

But Lavanya Tripathi says that she will follow the guidelines. "There are a few apprehensions, but top priority will be given for safety measures on the sets. I will do whatever it takes to keep myself and my staff safe. It will be a completely different experience shooting for the film in the post-lockdown scenario, but we have to follow the guidelines of the government," added the actress.

Lavanya Tripathi is one of the glamourous actresses of the Telugu film industry and her glam quotient will always be one of the highlights of her films. When asked shooting intimate scenes, the actress said no to it. She said, "I will try to avoid those scenes as much as I can."

Before the lockdown was announced, Lavanya Tripathi has completed the shooting for her next movie A1 Express, which is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film Natpe Thunai. The Sundeep Kishan starrer has been delayed due to the shutdown of the cinema halls. She has a Tamil film with Atharva and Karthikeya's Chaavu Kaburu Challaga in her kitty and she will shoot them after the lockdown is lifted.