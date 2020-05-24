Young Telugu actor Sundeep Kishan has announced that his recently QBS is the first Unisex Saloon in Andhra Pradesh to use the Personal Protection Equipment (PPE). He also released a video of it.

Sundeep Kishan took to his Twitter page on Sunday to announce the news. He tweeted, "Take pleasure in announcing that our @SkQBSvja is the first Saloon in Andhra Pradesh to use #PPE "Personal Protection Equipment" kits & Thermal Test Equipment to ensure safety & Sanitising necessities in these tough times.. Good job @AnithaPasupule9 & Team."

Like Mahesh Babu and other stars, Sundeep Kishan has to explore the business field. The actor ventured into the food industry by turning into a partner for a restaurant Vivaha Bhojanambu, which has multiple outlets in Hyderabad. After tasting success with it, the actor forayed into the saloon industry. He purchased a franchise of QBS Salon in Vijayawada. He unveiled his first outlet on December 9, 2019.

Sundeep Kishan's publicist Siva Cherry had tweeted on December 7, 2019, "After the success of VivahaBhojanambu, chain of restaurants, Happy to announce that we are venturing into Beauty&Hair business vth #QBSUnisexSalons in AndhraPradesh's capital city Amaravati vijayawada.Grnd opening on 9thdec 10am by my brother @sundeepkishan, Need all u r blessings."

BA Raju tweeted photos of Sundeep Kishan launching the CBS Unisex Salon in #Vijayawada on December 9 and wrote, "The famous #QBS Unisex Salon was launched by Talented Actor @sundeepkishan in #Vijayawada today. He spoke about his new business association with #QBS Salon and extended his heartful wishes to @sivacherry9 & @AnithaPasupule1. @SkQBSvja."

On the work front, Sundeep Kishan, who was last seen in Tamil movie Naragasooran in 2019, is awaiting the release of A1 Express, which has been delayed due to the lockdown. He is seen playing a hockey player, while Lavanya Tripathi appears as his love interest. Besides, he is also gearing up for the web-series The Family Man season 2, which is set to hit the famous OTT platform in October.