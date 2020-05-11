Young Telugu actor Sundeep Kishan, who is waiting to wrap up the shooting of his upcoming film A1 Express, has spoken about his relationships and he handled the situation post his breakups.

Sundeep Kishan, who turned 33 on May 7, is one of the most eligible bachelors of the Tollywood. He was linked with his co-stars like Rakul Preet Singh and Regina Cassandra, but he refuted the rumours. However, he had revealed in 2018 that he was in a relationship with three girls but broke up with them due to difference of opinions.

'I generally take a very long time to get into a relationship'

The young Telugu actor has now spoken about his back-to-back relationships and confessed that break-ups took a toll on him. "I generally take a very long time to get into a relationship, and they lasted long too. But I can tell you that it was a beautiful phase. What I realised was that relationships were meant to be cherished," Sundeep Kishan told in an interview Deccan Chronicle.

Sundeep Kishan added, "Everyone has their own way of dealing with break-ups. Professionally too, my films haven't been doing well and things were haywire back then. So, it was a wakeup call for me. I took it in my stride and started to move on and focus more on work. I have been a fighter throughout, and I finally tasted success last year with Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene."

However, Sandeep Kishan had opened up on his relationships the first time in an interview in 2018. He had said, "I dated three women till now in my career and broke up with them in different situations due to personal issues, between us. I don't want to reveal the details as it is someone else's personal space."

Meanwhile, Sundeep Kishan also refuted the rumours about him dating Rakul and Regina. He had added, "The People talked about my relationship with Rakul Preet Singh. We are good friends. Such baseless rumours did not change our friendship. I did four movies with Regina Cassandra and we are friends too. I don't have time to be in a relationship right now."

The speculations about Sundeep dating an actress started once again after he dedicated a song to a mystery girl and tweeted on Jun on 28, 2019, "Just when I almost gave up on the so-called magical feeling,I met you.. Dedicating this song to you.. You know who you are ❤️ Pls listen to it once you pack up In my Fav @Actor_Siddharth s voice Darling @musicthaman ❤️#ExcuseMeRalshasi #NVNNonJuly12th."