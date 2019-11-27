Sundeep Kishan has broken his silence over the rumours about him doing a biopic on the life of late actor Uday Kiran and said that neither anyone has approached him for the role, nor he has intended to do the biographical movie.

Uday Kiran, who made his acting debut with Chitram in 2000, was one of the successful young Telugu actors. After delivered back-to-back hits, he was engaged to get married to Chiranjeevi's daughter, but their engagement was called off later due to some unknown reasons. Post this breakup, he struggled to get offers in the Telugu film industry. He tried his luck in Tamil films, but could not succeed there.

The actor had suffered from depression due to the lack of offers and financial crisis for almost a year. He committed suicide on 5 January 2014. Several speculations about a biopic on Uday Kiran were made in the last couple of years. Director Teja, who launched him as an actor was rumoured to direct the film but had denied, saying that he does not have any plans to make the biographical movie.

Kishan in talks with filmmaker for Uday Kiran's biopic

Of late, it was rumoured that Sundeep Kishan was in talks with a short filmmaker for a biopic on Uday Kiran. It was even reported that the debutant director had recently narrated the script to Sundeep. The discussions were going on the young Telugu actor would soon make an official announcement about the film.

But the team of Sundeep Kishan has slammed the reports of his biopic on Uday Kiran. In a statement released to the media, Surendra Naidu said, "Numerous rumours are being heard about Uday Kiran's biopic in the last couple of days. Here is to clarify the media & people, no one has approached us regarding this & right now we have no intention of doing biopics. Thank you - @sundeepkishan."

However, Sundeep Kishan recently released his Telugu movie Tenali Ramakrishna BA. BL, which was off to mixed response and made average collections at the box office. He will be next seen in a sports drama based on the game of hockey. The film, which is currently in the pre-production stage, is jointly bankrolled by Venkatadri Talkies, People Media Factory, and Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

This yet-to-be-titled film is said to be high on emotional quotient, which is showcased in the second half of the film. Hip Hop Tamizha is scoring the music for the movie, which is expected to go on floors soon.