Actor Sundeep Kishan has opened up on his role and the story of his upcoming movie Tenali Rama Krishna (Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL), which is scheduled for November 15 release. He says that it is a comedy film and he is seen playing a lawyer in it.

Sundeep Kishan has come up with a variety of roles and several experimental movies, but he is yet to score a big commercial hit for himself. The actor is returning to commercial entertainer with Tenali Rama Krishna. He is currently busy promoting the movie, which will hit the screens this Friday. When asked about choosing masala film, he says that it was needed for his career at this point of time.

"Frankly speaking, I have been doing the new-age cinema for the past few years now. So, one has to try fun and commercial films to be in the game. You can say that I have been planning my career quite carefully now and that is the reason post-Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene, I wanted to do this film which is a humorous project," Sundeep Kishan told in an interview to 123Telugu.

Sundeep Kishan added, "I have learned from mistakes and now I am very careful. I feel that I am not letting the audience enjoy my roles. That is the reason, I have planned things in such a way that they get to see me in different roles. The next film is a hockey based movie and I will be shown in a very different manner. That is the reason, I am in a stage where I want to do everything according to a plan."

Sundeep Kishan plays lawyer's role

When asked about his role, Sundeep Kishan said that he is playing a lawyer in Tenali Rama Krishna. "I play a lawyer who deals with all the pending cases of the court and solves them. What happens when such a small lawyer gets entangled into a big case. That is the whole story of the film and has been narrated in a very funny manner. From beginning to end, the proceedings will be quite funny," he said.

Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL has been written and directed by G Nageshwara Reddy of Seema Sastry and Denikaina Ready fame. Hansika Motwani is playing the female lead opposite Sundeep Kishan in the movie, which features Murali Sharma and Varalakshmi Sharat Kumar in the important roles.