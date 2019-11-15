Director G Nageswara Reddy's Telugu movie Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL starring Sundeep Kishan, Hansika Motwani and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has received mixed review and rating from the audience.

Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL is a courtroom drama is high on comedy and romantic quotient. G Nageswara Reddy Seema Sastry of Dhenikaina Ready fame has written the script and dialogues for the movie, which has been produced by Agraharam Nagi Reddy under the banner SNS Creations. The flick has received a UA certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.08 hours.

Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL story: Tenali Ramakrishna (Sundeep Kishan) is a small-time lawyer, who makes his livelihood through compromises between warring parties. When he is looking for his life-changing opportunity, he gets involved in the case of a local billionaire (Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar), who is falsely implicated in a murder case by her rival. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: G Nageswara Reddy has chosen a thin, routine and outdated story for Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL, but blended its script with high entertainment quotient. Some comedy scenes and songs keep you entertained the first half and the second half is engaging. Over it is a fun-filled family Entertainer, say the audience.

Performance: Sundeep Kishan has delivered a good performance and Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL is all the way his show. Hansika Motwani has god job, but she seems to be overacting. Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar and other artistes have done justice to their roles in the movie, say the viewers.

Technical: Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL has good production values. Music, picturisation, dialogues, art direction, action and dance choreography are the attractions on the technical front, add the audience.

Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL review - live updates: We bring you some viewers' response on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see the audience's verdict:

Rajendhar Anga @Rajendhar_Anga

Tenali Ramakrishna Premiere Show Review.. 1st Half Review: 1. Actors & Actress Acting is very good 2. Fun filled 3. Songs & BGM is very good 1st half ends with ***Twist@sundeepkishan #TenaliRamaKrishnaBABL is a very fun filled family Entertainer. Rating: 3/5 Highlights: - Hero Rocks Villian Aunty Shocks - Chammak Chandrika - : Kodi Katthi, Uchitha Current Theatre ki vachi selfie ivvale #hansikamotwani #Hansika

Santosh varma @Varma118Santosh

Just watches Tenali ramakrishna premeir. Good entertainment and amazing performances by lead actors @sundeepkishan @ihansika @varusarath. @sundeepkishan nijamae bhayya em vinipiyatle . #TenaliRamaKrishnaBABL #TenaliRamaKrishnaBABLOnNov15

Chiru Charan @ChiruCh71677707

Just completed, Hilarious entertainer Perfect Comedy Picture... Super Hit @sundeepkishan #Tenaliramakrishnababl #Rajhamundry

SYE|RAA RamuKarnati @karnatiramu

#TenaliRamaKrishnaBABL Done vth first half, a hilarious fun ride.... @sundeepkishan @ihansika @varusarath @sivacherry9

VenuChaRRRan @VenuCharan4U

First half completed!! @sundeepkishan One man show.. Comedy Story is the major plus #TenaliRamaKrishnaBABL premiere

TeluguBulletin @TeluguBulletin

Xclusive Live Updates: #TenaliRamakrishnaBABL Premiere Show 1st half Report 1st half of the film is a huge disappointment. Interval block and two to three comedy scenes are just okay as of now #TRKBABLFromTomorrow @sundeepkishan @ihansika

Raja Kundarapu @Raj_kundarapu24

First half completed... Decent and fun fill ride

Mirchi9 @Mirchi9

#TenaliRamaKrishnaBABL Review -Sloppy Courtroom Drama Mirchi9 Rating: 2/5 Those who don't mind juvenile humour will have some moments to enjoy. Otherwise, it is a very routine and forgettable fare. #Hansika appears in a Telugu movie after a long gap. Maybe it is to make up for the long absence; she overacts like there is no tomorrow. It is her most overacted part within the Telugu cinema oeuvre.

☆Hansika ♡ Islife☆ @IHansika_Islife

Review from a fan : Show completed.. Easily watchable @sundeepkishan at his comic timing best @ihansika Cute as always,2nd half plot twist #TenaliRamaKrishnaBABL

AYYAPPA REDDY @lucky59000