Actress Lavanya Tripathi, who played Akkineni Nagarjuna's wife in Soggade Chinni Nayana, has said that she does not mind doing bold scenes and wearing a bikini in a movie if the script demands it.

Lavanya Tripathi made her acting debut with Hanu Raghavapudi's 2012 Telugu movie Andala Rakshasi. She has some big hits like Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Soggade Chinni Nayana for credit. But her career has not grown to the expected level in the last nine years. In a recent interview, she opened up on reasons for it and admitted making some mistakes.

The actress said that Akkineni Nagarjuna has been a great support for her in the industry. "I signed Soggade reluctantly as many said if I romance a senior hero I would be typecast in the future. I told the same to Nag sir also. The way he supported me during those times was superb. I still call him for major suggestions in life. He has been a great support," Lavanya told in an interview to 123Telugu.

Lavanya Tripathi is now eagerly waiting for the release of A1 Express. Talking about her next films, she said, "I have a good line up of films. A1 Express is getting ready and I have pinned a lot of hope on this film as I have a special role. Then, there is a Tamil film with Atharva and Karthikeya's Chaavu Kaburu Challaga. I have a superb role in this film and my look will be quite different and surprising."

Meanwhile, Lavanya Tripathi said that she is ready don a bikini and do a dark and bold role. She said, "I am an actor and love to get challenged through my roles. I don't mind doing bold scenes and wearing a bikini unless the scenes and script have a good sense in it and the right narration. OTT is giving a wide variety of challenging characters for actors I am waiting for such an opportunity to showcase my talent."