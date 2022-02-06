It is a sad day for the country. Legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar, breathed her last today at the age of 92. The Bharat Ratna awardee has left behind a huge void in the nation that would always remain irreparable. As soon as the news broke out, the whole country went into a state of grieving and mourning. Two days of national mourning have been announced by the government.

Lata Mangeshkar's first song was - "Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu" for the film Gajaabhaau in 1943. "Paa Lagoon Kar Jori" was her first song for a Hindi film Aap Ki Seva Mein in 1946. Lata Mangeshkar ruled the screens with her voice and a glorious career spanned over seven decades. With her soulful voice in thousands of songs like – Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, Chalte Chalte, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Piya Bina, Wada Na Tod, Mere Khwabo Mein Jo Aaye and Kuch Na Kaho; Lata Mangeshkar sang from the heart. And probably that's why, Lata Mangeshkar would always remain the last of the great singers.

Tributes pour in

From President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, composer AR Rahman to Shabana Azmi; the whole nation has come forward to pay tribute to the Nightingale of India. Raj Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Nitin Gadkari were seen arriving at the Breach Candy Hospital to pay their last respects to Lata Mangeshkar.

AR Rahman shared a picture with the legend and wrote, "Love, respect and prayers @mangeshkarlata" Kangana Ranaut wrote, "What a loss!! India's most beautiful voice is gone. There will never be another Lata ji. Never met in her my life yet today can't hold back my tears...such is the essence of a true artist they are a part of our bloodstream through their work."

Shabana Azmi said, "Lataji ..our national treasure no more ..her voice lit up our lives , gave us solace when we were sad , gave strength when we were low..Thank you Lataji and RIP." Sanjay Dutt also mourned the loss and wrote, "We lost a legend...Lata Mangeshkar ji your music, personality, humility will always stay with us for generations... My condolences to the family #LataMangeshkar"

"The nightingale moves on. The heavens are blessed. There will never be another Lataji. Om Shanti," wrote Hansal Mehta. "Heartbroken, but blessed to have known & loved this incredible soul...Lataji holds a place in our hearts that will never be taken by anyone else. That's how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her music.May she rest in peace & light up the heavens with her brightness," Anil Kapoor tweeted.