Lata Mangeshkar is battling coronavirus at the age of 92. The legendary singer had tested positive for Covid - 19 and was admitted with mild symptoms at the Breach Candy Hospital. However, latest we hear, the veteran singer's health has worsened. Along with Covid, the Bharat Ratna awardee has also developed pneumonia.

Why was she poisoned?

The doctors have asked her fans and followers to pray for her recovery. But, as of now, no one is allowed to meet the Nightingale of India. Lata Mangeshkar has been kept under strict vigilance and doctors are doing their best to help her fight it out. Amid all this, let us take you back to the time when Lata Mangeshkar came out of being poisoned for months.

It was back in 1963 that Lata battled one of the toughest periods of her life. It was in that year that the melody queen started falling sick and her body functions started giving up. It came to a point where she couldn't even lift herself from the bed. She was restricted to her bed as she couldn't even move. Lata had revealed that one day she threw up and it was all green.

Who did it?

The doctors did a thorough check-up and concluded that she was being slowly poisoned. Lata's sister Usha started taking care of her food and eating and their cook ran away overnight. Lata revealed that the cook didn't even wait to clear the pending amount to be paid to him and thus it was confirmed that it was the cook who had been poisoning her under someone's command.

However, the queen of sur revealed that the family has moved ahead and doesn't like talking about that phase anymore.