It was the year 1966 when an ace team of music director Hemant Kumar, lyricist Gulzar and singer Lata Mangeshkar presented Indian cinema with a gem of a song.

The male version of the song 'Bas Ek Chup Si Lagi Hai' from the film Sannata was sung by none other than Hemant da himself and is considered a masterpiece for its pensive poetry. But it was the female version sung by Lata Mangeshkar that melted the hearts of many with its melodious tune and mellow vocal notes.

The not-so-popular yet acclaimed song was released just three years after her famous patriotic song 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon' had left a lasting impression on the country including the then prime minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru.

Known as Swar Kokila or the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar is a name etched truly in the history of Indian music. On her 92nd birthday on September 28, best wishes poured in from all corners of the nation.

However, filmmaker and music director Vishal Bharadwaj had a unique gift in mind for the recipient of Bharat Ratna, Padamsree and Dada Saheb Phalke award. He took to his Twitter to release a two-decade-old song, again penned by Gulzar and sung by her in the 90s that unfortunately, never saw the light of the day.

What emerges from a long lost tape is a record of tenderness, beauty and melody. This echo of the past resonates with the spirit of the Nightingale of India. Let the music and its vessel take your breath away. Happy birthday Lata didi!https://t.co/BEEOyJw0jF — Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) September 28, 2021

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik from Odisha too shared a piece of his work dedicated exclusively to her. "Happy Birthday to legendary Singer Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar Ji . I am sharing One of My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha."

Actor Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a personal moment with her family, wishing her 'aaji', a happy birthday. Shraddha who is a distant relative of the Mangeshkar sisters has often conveyed her fondness for her maternal grandfather's (Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure) celebrated cousin sisters and calls them grandmother (aaji) too.

Prime minister Narendra Modi, Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla were amongst the other celebs who wished her happiness and health on her big day on social media.