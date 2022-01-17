Lata Mangeshkar will always remain one of the most treasured and irreplaceable celebs in the country. Known for her melodious voice and kindest heart, Lata Mangeshkar has given Hindi cinema hundreds of immortal songs to cherish. The legendary singer, who is battling covid along with pneumonia, has had an incredibly successful professional life. However, when it comes to her personal life, it has not been that rewarding.

It has often been asked why Lata Mangeshkar never got married. Despite reaching the pinnacle of success, despite having a voice that made the nation fall in love with her, despite having the personality so affable; Mangeshkar remained single throughout her life. As per a report in Patrika.com, the prime reason for Lata being single throughout remained her family responsibility.

The first reason

At a very young age, Lata Mangeshkar had to earn a living and take care of her siblings - Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridayanath. She not only took care of them while they were kids but also funded their education and supported their careers. And when they finally got married and settled down, Lata got busy taking care of their kids. The family responsibility took a toll on Lata's personal life and never gave her the time to think about herself.

The second reason

There have also been reports of Lata Mangeshkar being quite fond of former President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Raj Singh Dungarpur. The feelings were reportedly mutual but because of Dungarpur's royal descent, he was not allowed to marry a commoner. And it is being said that though he didn't marry Lata Mangeshkar, he decided never to marry anyone. And same vow was taken by Lata Mangeshkar too.