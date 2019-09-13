It has barely been a few days since viral sensation Ranu Mondal took over the internet and celebs cannot stop dropping comments on her. While few big names have praised Ranu, there are many who are not so impressed by her. Lata Mangeshkar too had a different take on Ranu's signing.

Ranu Mondal shot to fame when someone recorded her singing 'Ek pyaar ka nagma hai', a Lata Mangeshkar song at a railway station. From getting a drastic makeover, appearing on reality shows to having bagged and recorded a song with Himesh Reshammiya for his upcoming film - Happy Hardy and Heer - there is no stopping Ranu Mondal ever since.

While talking to IANS, Lata ji had said that she is happy if someone is happy and getting work by singing her songs and considers herself lucky. However, she soon expressed her concerns on newcomers singing legendary songs. She said, "But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishoreda's (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab's, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha's (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won't last."

Now, reacting to Lata ji's statement, Himesh Reshammiya has said, "I feel we have to see in which connotation Lata ji has made that statement. I feel when you start copying another singer then it does not work that well. But I also feel that taking inspiration from someone else is really important. We all are inspired by people in some way or the other. When I started singing songs in high pitch then people criticised me, terming it as nasal singing. But if you look at the international scene, it has become a common trait."

Himesh has given Ranu Mondal a song 'Teri Meri Kahaani' in his film - Happy Hardy And Heer.