Lata Mangeshkar is no more. India has lost one of its most treasured gems today. Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The legendary singer was admitted after being diagnosed with Covid and pneumonia. The Bharat Ratna awardee was said to have been recovering and was even taken off the ventilator. But, her health deteriorated this morning and she passed onto heavenly abode.

Lata Mangeshkar's journey

Known as the 'Nightingale of India', Lata Mangeshkar breathed life into all the songs she sang and made them immortal. One of the most loved, respected and valued singers of all times, Lata Di (as she was popularly known as) has left behind a void, that would be impossible to fill. The entire nation is mourning and filled with grief over the tragic loss.

PM Modi, President pay tribute

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to mourn the loss. He wrote, "I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people."

He further tweeted, "Lata Didi's songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India's growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India."

PM Modi further wrote, "I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti."

President Kovind also mourned the demise. He wrote, "Lata-ji's demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji's accomplishments will remain incomparable."