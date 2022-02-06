Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar has passed away in Mumbai on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure at the age of 92. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on January 8, after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Lata Mangeshkar was being treated by Dr. Pratit Samdani and his team.

"Lata di died at 8.12 am due to multi-organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis," Dr. Pratit Samdani, who was treating the legendary singer, told reporters outside Breach Candy hospital.

Usha Mangeshkar, sister of the veteran singer, has also confirmed the death of Lata Mangeshkar. "Yes Lata didi has passed away. I am at the hospital," said Usha Mangeshkar.

On Saturday evening, her sister Asha Bhosle informed that the veteran singer's health condition is stable now. Lata Mangeshkar's health deteriorated earlier in the day and was given 'aggressive' therapy as told by Dr Pratit Samdani. He also said that she was responding well to the treatment. However, her health worsened again, and she was again put on the ventilator.

Two-day national mourning

Soon after the news, the government has announced two-day national mourning on the demise of the 'Queen of Melody'. According to reports, Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains will be brought home from the hospital between 11 am to 2:30 pm, where several high-profile personalities, including the Bollywood industry, will pay their last respects to the departed soul.

Following that, the last rites will be performed at 6 pm. However, prior to that Mangeshkar's mortal remains will be taken to Shivaji Park in the Dadar area for a final glimpse for all her fans.

Tributes pour in

President Ram Nath Kovind mourned the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. "Lata-ji's demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji's accomplishments will remain incomparable," the President tweeted.

Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable. pic.twitter.com/rUNQq1RnAp — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 6, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "anguished beyond words" over the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. Taking to his Twitter account, the PMO wrote, "The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people."

I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. pic.twitter.com/MTQ6TK1mSO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is "deeply saddened" by the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. He tweeted, "My sincere condolences and prayers."

Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti ?? — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2022

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, "India has lost its voice in the death of Lata ji, who has enthralled music lovers in India & across the globe with her mellifluous & sublime voice for many decades."

I am extremely saddened by the demise of Lata Mangeshkar Ji, the Nightingale of Indian Cinema and legendary singer. India has lost its voice in the death of Lata ji, who has enthralled music lovers in India & across the globe with her mellifluous & sublime voice for many decades. pic.twitter.com/C9m3PfexyP — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 6, 2022

Apart from personalities, celebrities from across fields, including filmmaker Hansal Mehta, Harsha Bhogle, Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut, Nitin Gadkari and others, have expressed grief with the death of Lata Mangeshkar.

Nightingale of India

Hailed as one of the iconic singers of Indian cinema, Lata Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in the year 2001. She was also the recipient of several other prestigious awards such as Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

Fondly called 'Nightingale of India', the legendary singer has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung many tracks in several Indian languages and foreign languages.