Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was granted a three-day parole to attend the wedding of his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, left for Ranchi on Monday morning (May 14) to undergo medical treatment.

Lalu is currently serving time in Ranchi's Birsa Munda Central Prison after being convicted in fodder scam cases. He had gone to Patna last week to participate in his son's marriage with Aishwarya Rai, the daughter of ex-minister Chandrika Rai on Saturday (May 12).

Here's what Lalu did at his son's wedding

The traditional and yet lavish ceremony was attended by several politicos like chief minister Nitish Kumar, union ministers Ram Vilas Paswan and Upendra Kushwaha, Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik, MP Shatrughan Sinha, former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav, former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar, Ram Jethmalani, NCP leaders Praful Patel and Tariq Anwar, Sharad Yadav, among other ministers.

Around 50 horses and elephants, and several tribal drummers were also present at the event. The RJD chief, along with his wife Rabri Devi, son and ex-deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu's daughter Misa Bharti danced to several Bhojpuri hits and Hindi songs.

Besides shaking a leg, Lalu also participated in various rituals, like eating a traditional Bihari dish at daughter-in-law Aishwarya's house, reported News 18.

RJD chief will now concentrate on his health

Now that the much-hyped wedding is over, Lalu, who had been undergoing treatment at RIMS hospital in Ranchi, is back on focusing on his health.

In Ranchi, he is scheduled to complete a few formalities that will allow him to avail a six-week provisional bail for medical treatment. If all goes well, the former Bihar chief minister will be granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court on Monday itself.

"Lalu will leave for Ranchi today. We will try to get the formalities of bail competed as early as possible though it is unlikely before Tuesday," RJD chief's close aide Bhola Yadav told News18 on Monday morning.

The prime accused of the fodder scam cases suffered from various ailments like diabetes, heart diseases, blood pressure, kidney problems and other illnesses.

He had also been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in India's capital New Delhi and was discharged on April 30.

While the RJD head claimed that he is still unwell, his supporters in New Delhi had cried foul play and said that the discharge from the hospital was a conspiracy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to kill him.