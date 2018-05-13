Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav married Aishwarya Rai, the daughter of ex-minister Chandrika Rai on Saturday, May 12.

Here are a few highlights from Tej Pratap's wedding:

The traditional and yet lavish ceremony was held in Patna. A poster showing Tej Pratap Yadav as Lord Shiva and his wife Aishwarya Rai as Goddess Parvati was put up outside Rabri Devi's bungalow.

The wedding was attended by several politicos like chief minister Nitish Kumar, union ministers Ram Vilas Paswan and Upendra Kushwaha, Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik, MP Shatrughan Sinha, former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav, former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar, Ram Jethmalani, NCP leaders Praful Patel and Tariq Anwar, Sharad Yadav, among other ministers.

Around 50 horses and elephants, and several tribal drummers were also present at the event.

Besides being welcomed by the sounds of nagada, Bhangra music also greeted the guests.

Lalu Prasad Yadav has been granted a three-day parole from jail after being convicted to 14 years in prison in the fodder scam case.

The RJD supremo, along with his wife Rabri Devi, son and ex-deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu's daughter Misa Bharti danced to several Bhojpuri hits like Lagawelu jab lipstick and other Hindi songs.

Even the newly wedded couple joined their family members on the dance floor.

The celebrations were disrupted by an unruly crowd that entered a cordoned area meant for VIPs and the media and started looting food items.

The crowd damaged the crockery and upturned several tables and chairs. RJD members had to wield sticks in order to chase the mob away, as reported by NDTV.

While a few media personnel complained that their equipment was damaged, caterers reported that the mob looted their utensils.

Here are a few pictures of the ceremony:

In the mean time,Poster seen outside residence of Lalu,depicting groom Tej Pratap Yadav as Lord Shiva & bride Aishwarya as Goddess Parvati. pic.twitter.com/IAprx6yNnD — Singh Piyush ?? (@singhpiyush_) May 13, 2018

Bihar: Visuals outside RJD Chief Lalu Yadav's residence in Patna. His son Tej Pratap Yadav is tying knot with Aishwarya, daughter of RJD lawmaker Chandrika Prasad Rai, today. pic.twitter.com/6TFGdDlC9g — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2018

At the Marriage ceremony of Tej Pratap Yadav @TejYadav14 and Aishwarya. Blessing to the newly wed. Many congratulations to the family RJD chief Sh. Lalu Prasad Yadav Ji @laluprasadrjd @yadavtejashwi @RJDforIndia ? pic.twitter.com/ZbXL6b7En4 — Tariq Anwar (@itariqanwar) May 12, 2018

#Bihar: Chief Minister @NitishKumar and RJD supremo @laluprasadrjd shake hands at the wedding ceremony of Tej Pratap Yadav. pic.twitter.com/1djbqONxhA — Raja yaduwansi (@Ravi67125633) May 12, 2018