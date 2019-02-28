Director Ram Gopal Varma, who is fondly called RGV, is said to be considering the release of his most-talked-about movie Lakshmi's NTR, a biopic on late NT Rama Rao, in the second week of March.

Ram Gopal Varma suffered a severe setback with back-to-back failures in recent years. His last venture, Officer, starring Akkineni Nagarjuna turned a disaster by earning just Rs 1 crore at the box office. After seeing this response, many in the industry thought that it is the end of his directorial career. Many were surprised when Nandamuri Balakrishna roped him in to direct the biopic of his late father NT Rama Rao.

But Balakrishna dropped Ram Gopal Varma from this project due to creative differences in the later days. As a revolt, the director announced that he will be doing Lakshmi's NTR, which is another biopic movie on the life of NT Rama Rao, based on the book written by his second wife Lakshmi Parvathi. His announcement created havoc in the industry with many calling it a crazy decision.

Some in the T-Town, who were confident of the success of NTR: Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu, felt that Lakshmi's NTR will be another disaster in the career of Ram Gopal Varma after Officer. But their calculations proved to be false with both the movies failing miserably at the box office and incurring huge losses to its distributors.

On the other hand, Ram Gopal Varma used this opportunity and released songs, posters and teasers of Lakshmi's NTR, which struck a chord with the audience and generated good buzz, making everyone eagerly wait for its release. Many viewers have been asking the director to announce its release date for nearly two months.

The latest we hear is that the film unit has already completed the shooting of Lakshmi's NTR and its post-production works are currently going on at a brisk pace. The makers are now busy finding a good date for its theatrical release. The buzz is that Ram Gopal Varma is planning to release it on March 15.

Lakshmi Parvathi's entry in NT Rama Rao's life caused several dramatic developments and made his family and part members revolt against him. Lakshmi's NTR exposes the controversial development in the last days of his life. P Vijay Kumar, Yagna Shetty and Sritej are playing the roles of NT Rama Rao, Lakshmi Parvathi and Nara Chandrababu Naidu, respectively, in the film.