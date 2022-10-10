Ullu App is one of the most popular platforms in India, known for streaming semi-erotic web series. Even though most of these web series are loaded with scenes featuring intimate scenes between the lead actors, some of these shows even have a strong storyline capable enough to grab the eyeballs of the audiences.

International Business Times, India edition presents you with the list of five new ultra-hot web series currently streaming on the Ullu App.

Lady Finger

Lady Finger is one of the latest additions to Ullu App's list of hot web series. The series stars Aayushi Jaiswal, Mahi Kaur, Pallavi Debnath, and Peeyush Suhaney in the lead roles.

"The marriage between Sarla and Dev is going through a rough patch, where Sarla is uncertain about Dev's loyalty towards her. She plans a rouge mission with her friend, Jhanvi to test Dev's real intentions. But little did she know that Sarla herself will be caught in her own web of plans that were intended to deceive Dev," writes Ullu in the series' description.

Shahad

Two parts of Shahad are now available on Ullu App. The teaser of the series had released a huge hype, as it stars none other than the ravishing Priya Gamre in the lead role.

Upon release, the series received positive responses, thanks to Priya Gamre's high-voltage performance in seducing scenes.

Tauba Tauba

Tauba Tauba is another hottest web series currently streaming on Ullu App. The series, which comes under the Charm Sukh franchise is loaded with several bold scenes.

The series stars Rajsi Verma, Muskan Agarwal, Basant Kumar, and Arun Tiwari in the lead roles.

"Which seemed like a picture-perfect world of Vimla and Vijendra came to a halt when Vimla's younger sister, Roopa came to live with them. Apparently, Roopa starts lusting for Vijendra, she tries everything to make him hers, without realising that this fatal attraction can destroy everything and create a ruckus in the relationships," writes Ullu in the series' description.

Zaroorat

Zaroorat is another hot web series available on the Ullu App. The series stars Sharanjit Kaur, Neeraj Mishra, and Vaidehee Bhave in the lead roles.

The series showcases the love story between two young people, and things get a new turn when a third person enters the scene.

Walkman

Ullu App has released two parts of Walkman, one of the hottest semi-erotic web series currently available on the platform.

The major highlight of this series is the mindblowing performance of Ridhima Tiwari. The actress excelled in intimate scenes, and this series is a real treat to erotic lovers.