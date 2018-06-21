KTM India has added a new black colour variant to the RC 200 supersport motorcycle. The new colour is in addition to the White colour variant and both are priced at Rs 1,77,638, ex-showroom Delhi.

KTM India was selling the RC 200 with a matte black shade from 2014. The Austrian motorcycle manufacturer had updated the RC range in India in 2017, but the black colour was discontinued and the White shade was introduced.

The new black colour option to the RC 200, however, gets a glossy finish in line with new KTM RC 390 launched last year. Now, the noticeable differentiating factors between both the black version of the RC 200 and RC 390 are the exhaust pipe and the badges. The RC200 also runs on lower-spec MRF tyres as opposed to the Metzlers on the RC390.

KTM RC 200 is powered by a 199.5cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that develops 25.4bhp of power and 19.2Nm of torque mated to a six-speed transmission. The RC 200 is equipped with 43mm upside-down fork and a preload-adjustable monoshock. The younger sibling in the RC series got updated 300mm disc brakes as opposed to the 280mm disc brake in 2014 and it is continued in the black colour variant as well. Unfortunately, ABS is still not part of India-spec model.

KTM RC 200 goes up against Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Yamaha Fazer 25 and the Honda CBR250R.

"The KTM RCs are race-bred machines. The RC 200 constitutes a significant part of the KTM portfolio and it is only fair that we broaden the choice for our customers with the addition of a new Black colour option," said Amit Nandi President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto.

KTM has also recently announced its plans to enter adventure bike segment of India. The company will launch the 390 Adventure, a 390 Duke based dual purpose motorcycle in 2019. KTM 390 Adventure will lock horn against the Royal Enfield Himalayan, Kawasaki Versys X-300 and soon-to-be-launched BMW G 310 GS in India.