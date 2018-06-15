Bajaj Auto and KTM India officials confirm 390 Adventure launch in 2019

To borrow design cues from the flagship 1290 Super Adventure

KTM 390 Adventure will share engine and cycle parts with the 390 Duke

To rival Royal Enfield Himalayan, Kawasaki Versys X-300 and upcoming BMW G 310 GS

After a hugely successful run in the affordable street fighter and the supersport segments of India with the Duke and RC range, KTM India will foray into adventure motorcycle segment. The Bajaj Auto co-owned Austrian motorcycle maker has confirmed on Thursday that it will launch KTM 390 Adventure in 2019.

"KTM is a niche brand for a select few. With the 390 Adventure we would be making our long-awaited entry into the niche premium dual-sport segment which is a very apt segment for Indian roads," said Amit Nandi-President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd in a statement.

The motorcycle maker has also confirmed that the 390 Adventure will borrow design cues from the flagship 1290 Super Adventure. A spy shot of purported motorcycle taken outside KTM's test facility in southern Europe last year confirms the 390 Adventure will come with the beefier swingarm and a different engine case. Since it will be based on the new 390 Duke, the adventure bike will be powered by 373.2cc, single-cylinder engine that develops 44bhp of power and 35Nm of torque. KTM may tweak the tuning for more power and better torque at low revs.

Being a dual-purpose model, the KTM 390 Adventure will feature an array of off-road friendly features such as larger spoke wheels, skid plate, hand guards, and high-mount exhaust, in addition to the long travel suspension. The suspension is expected to feature around 180mm of travel and tyres are presumably 19-inch up front and 17-inch out back. Braking will be taken care of by single front brake disc and Brembo calliper.

Affordable adventure motorcycles are one of the new biking segments in India that got serious traction. KTM 390 Adventure will lock horn against the Royal Enfield Himalayan, Kawasaki Versys X-300 and soon-to-be-launched BMW G 310 GS in India.