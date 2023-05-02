A day after BJP promised the Uniform Civil Code among other issues in its manifesto, the Congress party released its manifesto promising to increase the ceiling of reservation from 50% to 75%.

Another key promise made in the Congress manifesto is to bring in a whistleblower protection act to eradicate corruption in public works.

While the reservation promise is likely to accommodate the hopes and aspirations of minorities and other communities such as Lingayats and Vokkaligas, local issues get major focus in the manifesto.

The manifesto has highlighted the five guarantee schemes, 200 units free electricity to all houses, Rs 2,000 per month to each and every women head of the family; 10 kgs of rice to every person in BPL family, Rs 3,000 per month for two years to unemployed diploma holders and free travel to all women throughout the state in regular KSRTC/BMTC buses.

With a focus on creating jobs, boosting infrastructure, empowering women, schemes for farmers & labour force, the manifesto outlines a comprehensive roadmap for the state's development.

Congress govt will form a State Education Policy to reject the National Education Policy (NEP), says the party in its manifesto.

AICC president and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjuna Kharge, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Assembly opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Legislative Council opposition leader B K Hariprasad and manifesto committee chairman G. Parameshwar were part of the manifesto launch at Shanghrila Hotel in Bangalore.

Congress, which is hoping to make a comeback to power in Karnataka, also promised to take decisive action against outfits promoting hatred.

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among the majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law, including imposing a ban on any such organisations," the manifesto says.

The party has also promised to allocate funds of Rs 10,000 crore for minority welfare -- Muslim, Christian, Jain, Buddhists and others.

It also promises to repeal all unjust laws and other anti people laws passed by the BJP government within one year of coming to power. The manifesto says the government will reject the NEP and form a State Education Policy.

The manifesto announced a programme to assist Kashmiri Pandits, who had to migrate out of Kashmir. "To allot Rs 15 crore to start Kashmiri Culture, one time grant of Rs 25 crore and annual grant of Rs 1 crore from the Department of Kannada and Culture.

"The BJP has distorted the textbooks by insulting the great souls of Karnataka. The Congress will restore the true values of Bharat and Karnataka and scientific temper in the textbooks to make the students evolved and complete," it says. The party promised to introduce Puneeth Rajkumar heart health scheme to offer subsidies to doctors, clinics, nursing homes to buy defibrillators (AED).

The manifesto proposes to spend Rs 1.5 lakh crore for irrigation in the next five years (2023-2028). It has proposed to take up new projects such as the Mekedatu project at a cost of Rs 9,000 crore and Mahadayi at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore. It promises to allot Rs 500 crore in the first cabinet meeting for Mahadayi project.

It also talks about providing Rs 1,000 crore for cleaning all important rivers in Karnataka over a period of five years. The Congress assures to complete Yettinahole project within two years of assuming power. It proposes to give industry status to hotels with more than 20 employees and loan facilities up to Rs 10 lakh with six per cent interest for small self employed Ahotel, bakery, and sweet stall sectors.

The manifesto proposes to regularise all slums and provide them title deeds and rename slums as Shramika Vasathi Samuchchaya. It assures bringing amendment to the Forest Act to solve forest dwellers problems. The other main proposals include; to give loans up to Rs 3 lakh at zero interest to dairy farmers to purchase superior cow/buffalo breed; to increase per litre milk subsidy for all dairy farmers from Rs 5 to Rs 7; to purchase cow dung at Rs 3 per kg and establish compost/manure centres in villages involving rural women/youth.

"Our mission is to build brand Karnataka and to put the state at number one position in the country. 'Sarvajanangada shantiya tota (paradise of peace to all)' -- this is the commitment of the Congress party and this is the objective and aspiration of this manifesto," the manifesto underlines.

The BJP manifesto promised implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), though Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, who headed the BJP's campaign manifesto, was quick to add that the BJP is not going to introduce UCC and NRC immediately after returning to power but will set up an expert committee to study it.