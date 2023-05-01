The day following the Prime Minister's campaigning, both national parties, the Congress and the BJP, are arguing over a government scheme created for those who are economically weaker. In 2015, the scheme was named Anna Bhagya, and it offers free rice to the underprivileged. The scheme provides 5 kg of rice per person to families living below the poverty line, with no upper limit.

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who has been aggressively campaigning across the state ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, has slammed the BJP for doing nothing for the state. Many welfare programmes launched by the Congress government, according to Siddaramaiah, have been suspended by the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government or renamed.

In response to his statement, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated on Monday that the government is providing a health kit of five kilograms of rice, five kilograms of millet, and a half liter of milk to BPL families. This is being done to ensure that the best food is available to the weakest sections.

Before taking part in the roadshow here on Monday, he told reporters that the "BJP government launched the scheme of buying jawar, ragi, and millet grown by farmers by offering them the support price. This food will keep you nourished. Providing milk will assist in purchasing large quantities of milk from milk producers. The plan was created after careful consideration. There are many benefits to millet farming. Ragi output and prices surged once the government began distributing it through the PDS. All of this is part of the 'Namma Poshan' campaign."

The elections are to be held on May 10 and the results would be declared on the 13th.

Fierce campaigning underway

Previously, Siddaramaiah remarked that the BJP government has misled the citizens of this nation and the state." We implemented numerous services and schemes that benefited the common man. However, they ensured that the programs we launched were not implemented or renamed and labeled as BJP."

According to the CM, the previous Congress government did not implement more than 66% of the announcements made during their tenure. "As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic during the BJP regime, some programs were redesigned and given new schemes. The majority of what they're announcing has already been stated in the Legislative Assembly in the budget. They're offering free bus passes to female students and working women, as well as 75 free units of power to SC/ST families. There is a list that the Congress Party has copied." Bommai responded further.