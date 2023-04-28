Campaigning in the high-voltage Varuna constituency in Karnataka turned violent after the Congress and BJP workers clashed with each other in the Siddaramanahundi village, the birthplace of Opposition leader Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah, an aspirant for the post of Chief Minister if Congress is voted to power, is facing BJP candidate and Minister for Housing V. Somanna in Varuna constituency.

In Siddaramanahundi, the native village of Siddaramaiah, workers of the BJP alleged that they were beaten by supporters of Siddaramaiah and were prevented from entering the village.

The situation turned violent, with the BJP claiming that one of its workers was badly injured and had to be taken to JSS Hospital for treatment. The BJP accused the Congress of using hired goons to prevent their candidate from campaigning and filed a complaint with the Meghalapura police.

The Congress spokesman, M. Lakshman, claimed that the violence was triggered by the BJP's personal attack on Siddaramaiah, and that the Congress workers acted in self-defence.

The developments in Varuna have turned many eyes in the past few days after BS Yeddyurappa's close friend and BJP leader, former Varuna BJP Candidate, Kapu Siddalinga Swaami is all set to join the Congress. For over five days, BJP has been facing the heat of protests in the campaign in Varuna Constituency.