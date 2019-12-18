It did not take Govinda and his nephew Krushna too long in turning what could have been a small family disagreement into a full-blown family drama in the media. While Krushna still prefers to call it all a big 'misunderstanding', Govinda's wife Sunita has vowed to have cut off all ties with the nephew. Let's take a look at how it all started.

The first argument

Krushna Abhishek was upset when Govinda made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show but not on Krushna's show – The Drama Company. Krushna had revealed that he had a discussion with Sunita maami (Govinda's wife) and he had told her that people were talking about how the two of them went to Krushna's professional rival Kapil's show but did not come to theirs. Govinda and Sunita went to Drama Company too and the episode garnered massive TRPs.

The misunderstanding

It all began when Kashmera wrote on social media about 'people who dance for money'. While Krushna claimed it was meant for his sister, Govinda and his wife Sunita said that it was written for them. Krushna revealed that he tried to reason it out with Sunita but she refused to listen. While earlier Krushna said that Kashmera was not at all at fault as the tweet wasn't meant for them and they were misinterpreting it, he later changed his stance and asked Kashmera to delete the post. He even accepted that Kashmera was at fault.

Sunita's decision

Sunita felt that they had given Krushna enough chances for reconciliation and every time he backstabbed them by talking behind their back. She also added that Krushna's claim to fame has been the fact that he is Govinda's bhanja and he has milked that enough. Sunita also said that they have, for the last time, decided to part ways with Krushna and his family.

Govinda – Krushna fallout: My kids don't know about Govinda's existence, says Kashmera Shah

Kashmera's stance

Kashmera had taken a strong stand and said she doesn't care about Sunita and Govinda being a part of their life or their kids' life. She had also said that the two didn't come to the hospital when one of their child was struggling for survival after birth in the hospital. She also said that Govinda and Sunita had forced Krushna to make Kashmera apologise and accept that it was her mistake.

Krushna

Krushna, who was tossing between his wife and his mama, to bring back things to normal reveals that he got upset when they sent birthday invite to Sunita and Govinda on the birthday of their child. Krushna said that he was hurt that Sunita said that even if they would have been invited, they wouldn't have attended.

Ever since this episode, Govinda and Krushna haven't seen eye-to-eye. However, that hasn't stopped Krushna from poking fun at them every now and then without crossing the line of humour and insult.