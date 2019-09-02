Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek's love-story is like no other. Their relationship has not only stood the test of time but today, the duo has emerged as one of the most popular power couples of the television industry and rightly so!

While Kashmera is busy managing home and work like a pro, Krushna too is setting new benchmarks with each episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Although we often see Kapil Sharma's mother on the sets, Kashmera is hardly ever seen on the show. International Business Times, India, recently got in touch with Kashmera to talk about why we don't see her on the show more often.

"I have been there once, with my kids. I am a working person myself and I get very hassled when somebody comes on my set. Then I have to entertain them too and it's my workplace. So hence, I don't really go with the kids or don't go there myself to sit there and disturb them. Vo bhi hai plus Krushna will get conscious if he has to romance someone. So I don't want to be a burden on them or disturb them or affect their performance in any way by my presence," Kashmera told us in a candid chat.

Adding further, she said, "And I don't go around giving advice to people. I don't do that. I completely support them in everything. I watch and enjoy their episodes but, I don't go there. Main kya karoon wahan jaake? The only time I went there was when Salman had come and wanted to meet the kids. I had just come from abroad that day and we went there, stayed there for almost an hour, the kids met him and we came back. That was it."

Kapil and Krushna's joint presence, coupled with Bharti's antics have given the show a new standard and definitely increased its fan base. Kashmera also added that she has a lot of love and respect for all the stars of the show and they all share an amicable and friendly equation with her too.