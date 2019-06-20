A man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl inside Indian Army's Eastern Command headquarter in Kolkata's Fort William, police said on Wednesday, June 19.

The victim, an 11-year-old, was allegedly assaulted on June 16, when she was alone at her residence. The complaint was lodged by her mother, following which the accused was arrested and a court remanded him to police custody till June 24.

A case was registered against the accused in the Maidan police station under the penal provision for rape with a minor. Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) that deals with aggravated sexual assault was also slapped against the accused.

The victim has now been kept in a welfare home and her statement will also be recorded.

"The accused is a civilian-related to a civil employee working in Fort William. The accused stays outside Fort William and was visiting the house of the civil employee which is inside (Fort William)," said a spokesperson of the Eastern Command.

Police said that the accused was staying with his sister, who lives near the victim's house.