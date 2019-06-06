An 11-year-old girl was abducted and raped by a man in Haryana. The accused has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The victim said in her statement that she was kidnapped, forcefully married and taken to hotels in Delhi and Chandigarh, where she was raped multiple times. The accused married her in a mosque, where he claimed the victim's age was 22.

He had also appealed for protection from a Chandigarh court, pretending to be threatened by the girl's family. The girl's age was revealed upon verification initiated by the court.

A complaint was filed by the victim's brother on May 11 after she went missing, according to the Haryana police. A tip-off regarding the girl being in a safe-house in Mewat district's Nuh, Haryana, was received by the police on May 30.