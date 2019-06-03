A mob, lynched a man for allegedly raping an 11-year-old in the Rama Mandi area of Jalandhar, Punjab, on Sunday, 2 June.

Pappu, the 39-year-old accused, was reportedly drunk when he barged into the girl's house and committed the crime. The girl's parents, who are from Nepal, were at work at the time.

The neighbours were alerted by the girl's cry and entered the house to find her profusely bleeding, while the accused was inside the house as well. He was then thrashed by the group.

Both the girl and the accused were rushed to the civil hospital, but the man succumbed to his injuries on the way. A case under IPC Section 376 (rape) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) has been filed against the deceased.

The police identified him through his Aadhaar card and are trying to contact his family as he used to live alone in Jalandhar.

No charges have been filed against the mob yet.