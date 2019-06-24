Model-turned-actress Koena Mitra, who claims herself to be an angry nationalist, has slammed Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, saying that he is the biggest liar, who plays victims card at his convenience.

Asaduddin Owaisi took to his Twitter on Sunday to condemn the incident of Muslim man, who was beaten up on suspicion of theft and forced to chant Jai Shree Ram in Jharkhand. The President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan Sabka Saath Sabka Vika (solidarity with everyone, development for all).

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted, "This is the pattern with almost all lynchings. First, a Muslim is murdered by cow lovers. Then the most ridiculous excuses begin: a 'suspicion' of beef possession, theft, smuggling & love jihad So much for sabka vishwas when we can be killed over mere 'suspicions'."

Koena Mitra, who belongs to the right wing, mocked him saying, Asaduddin Owaisi is known for his convenient politics. She said that when his Muslim community is involved in a crime, the Hyderabad MP does not speak. She also reminded his remark that he would want to kill all Hindus.

Koena Mitra retweeted his post and wrote, "Biggest Liar. A parliamentarian yet hates Vande Mataram. Hindu girls are abducted, forcefully converted, killed, by his people but he remains silent. Comes out of his den to play victims card at his convenience. Ask akbaruddin about lynchings, he wanted to kill all Hindus."

Many of Koena Mitra's followers voiced their support to the actress and condemned Asaduddin Owaisi for his pseudo secularism and biased-behaviour towards Hindu community. Here are some of their replies to her.

Sangam dhang‏ @sangam_dhang

This pseudo secular only talks about Muslim community being treated this way while Hindus are being tortured and killed for refusing to convert. He is the MP who thinks he only represents Muslims of his constituency while others have to be secular.

Ashis Nayak‏ @ashisnayak_19

Bhai ye @asadowaisi kitna rota hai! How does he sleep peacefully after lying so much 100Cr+ k saamne

Teju‏ @telugusanghi

There are 5 criminal cases pending against him. He knows law and chooses his words very carefully and plays with law. The hate he spreads on ground is more than he does on Twitter.

Rahul Raj‏ @raj0687

You are expecting the unexpected. These people will only speak for Muslims. Anything happened to Hindus is non of their business.

Hrishikesh Thaker‏ @HrishikeshThake

No doubt ! They are so called minorities trying to destroy human freedom in whole world. One example right in your tweet