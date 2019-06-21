The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which makes instant Muslim divorce or triple talaq illegal, was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The bill was earlier stalled in the Rajya Sabha and has been introduced back to the Lok Sabha by the newly-elected BJP government.

It has been opposed by many lawmakers including AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. However, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the bill will empower women and protect their rights.

A Muslim man can have an instant divorce by saying the word 'talaq' three times without the law coming in between. With the triple talaq bill, the man could face jail time for divorcing his wife with this practice.