Kim Kardashian is reportedly upset with Tristan Thompson after he recently sparked rumors that he might be cheating again on Khloe Kardashian with other women. The Canadian professional basketball player was spotted leaving Warwick nightclub on 19 September, along with two mystery women.

However, he immediately went to his car without the females when he saw cameramen outside the club. According to a report in Hollywood Life, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star does not trust the Cleveland Cavaliers player. A source said: "Kim is furious with Tristan. She thinks he should be home with Khloe, helping with the baby."

"Kim is fiercely protective of all of her sisters so when she found out that Tristan was going out without Khloe, she lost her temper," the insider added.

"Kim feels like, with Tristan's history, he should never be going out without Khloe. She doesn't understand what business Tristan has being out in the club when he has a baby at home. She hopes he was faithful all night, but with his questionable past, she does not know what to think," the source shared.

Khloe and Tristan's relationship was on the rocks after he was caught cheating on the Revenge Body host with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True.

However, the couple is working on their relationship. A Kardashian family friend, Lisa Stanley, dished about her and Tristan's bond. During an appearance on KIIS FM's Celeb HQ, she said: "She was never planning on leaving him. Khloé was always going to try and make this work for a plethora of reasons. The first reason is she has a child now, and she feels very connected to [Tristan] in that way. The second reason is she loves him. She clearly loves the man."

"If Kris and the family had it their way, she probably would be leaving. They're not OK with this. She was humiliated but she's choosing to stay. If they all had it their way, Tristan would just be the baby daddy – and be very much involved. Apparently, he's a good father," she continued.