The viral masturbation scene featuring Kiara Advani in Netflix's 4-tiered omnibus Lust Stories has courted controversy after legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's family raised an issue. The singer's family is reportedly unhappy with filmmaker Karan Johar for using the Bhajan-like song for the orgasm scene.

Karan Johar directed one of the stories about the newlywed couple played by Kiara and Vicky Kaushal. The story talks about the sex life of the couple and why Kiara opts for a vibrator.

The viral scene shows the grandmother using the vibrator remote as TV remote and switches it on. When the remote doesn't work for the TV, the grandmother manually changes the channel and starts watching the title track of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (K3G). At the same time, Kiara's self-satisfactory act was shown.

While several have found that scene extremely funny, singer Mangeshkar's family is not happy with Karan for using that particular song.

"Why? Why did Karan Johar use Lata Didi's immortal song in such an embarrassing situation? I still remember how ecstatic Karan was when Didi had recorded the song for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He said it was a dream come true. Why turn the dream song into a nightmare now?" the Press Trust of India quoted an irate family member as saying.

The family member justifying the statement said that the filmmaker could have used some other song to showcase the crucial 'climax' scene rather than using that song.

"At her age we don't want to expose her to this kind of ugly desecration of her song. But we (Mangeshkars) wonder why he needed to use a Bhajan-like song sung in the most revered voice of Asia to show his heroine in an orgasmic state. He could have used any other song," the family member said.

Talking about the scene and the song, Kiara told Spotboye that the song was initially not there in the script. "The song wasn't there when Karan narrated the script to me. But when we put the aalap in the scene, it was bang on," she said.