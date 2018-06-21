Filmmaker Karan Johar has apparently taken inspiration from American film The Ugly Truth for the masturbation scene featuring actress Kiara Advani in Netflix's latest web series titled Lust Stories.

Lust Stories is an anthology film that attempts to unravel the mysteries of women's heart that are often brushed under the carpet. The movie has four short films helmed by four directors. Karan Johar has directed one segment, which stars Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal and Neha Dhupia.

In Karan Johar's segment from Lust Stories, Kiara Advani masturbates using a vibrator. Besides being sensual, this scene is sure to put a smile on your face. But the sequence has striking similarities with the masturbation scene from the Hollywood movie The Ugly Truth starring Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler.

After watching masturbation scene, one can easily say that Karan Johar has obviously taken inspiration from The Ugly Truth. But the filmmaker tried to be different, by giving it an Indian finish. The scene is also different in characterization and the place where the scene takes place.

Released on Netflix on June 15, Lust Stories has received fantastic reviews from the viewers with all the four segments impressing them. But many say that Karan Johar's segment is the best among the four as it is a revelation. A few audiences also pointed out Karan Johar ripping off the masturbation scene from The Ugly Truth. Here are a couple of comments posted on Twitter.

BitchyBee‏ @TVbuff1

@karanjohar's story in #LustStories is copied from an Italian film whr d parents of d boy visit him & his girlfriend while she is using remote controlled vibrator!! Also both @NehaDhupia & @Advani_Kiara look like they r working in a brothel not school

Reeti‏ @ritifying

Karan Johar's part was copied from a part of the movie ugly truth , Only Radhika Apte was worth the two hours ..personally felt it was over hyped #Luststories #Netflix

If you have not watched them, here are the two videos showing Kiara Advani and Katherine Heigl using vibrators in Lust Stories and The Ugly Truth, respectively. Watch them and leave here your comments on what you feel on Karan Johar taking inspiration.

