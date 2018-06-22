After Kiara Advani's controversial masturbation scene from Lust Stories surfaced online, it is now Neha Dhupia's self-stimulation scene from the Netflix film that is making rounds online.

In the newly leaked clip from the anthology film, Neha Dhupia, who plays a teacher, can be seen entering the school library. She secretly takes out the vibrator from her purse, finds a secluded place and begins the act of self-gratification.

While she moans inadvertently in the library, a peon, who was sent by the school principal to call her for some work, freezes like an antelope in headlights after watching her from a distance.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani, who also keeps looking for Neha Dhupia, looks stunned and completely speechless after she finds her friend enjoying some me-time in the school library. Later, Neha tells Kiara that she always wanted to perform the act in a library to tick the thrilling action off her bucket list. The scene has been shot aesthetically, letting viewers' imagination run wild.

Watch the clip here:

This particular story of the anthology film also features another similar scene with Vicky Kaushal.

Directed by Karan Johar, this particular segment tells the story of a newly married woman who struggles to find sexual compatibility with her partner. The movie has opened to positive reviews from the critics and viewers alike.

Lust Stories is an anthology film featuring four storylines directed by four prominent filmmakers - Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee. The Netflix movie explores women's sexuality with no inhibitions, encouraging discussions on the same to break the taboo surrounding it.

Lust Stories was released on June 15 on Netflix.