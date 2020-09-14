Maqbool Khan, who is directing Khaali Peeli, opened up on the controversy surrounding its first song Beyonce Sharma Jayegi and revealed that he has replaced Beyonce with Duniya without any other change in its lyrics.

The nepotism debate has landed the star kids in a big mess. The trailer of Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 become the most disliked video in Indian cinema. The teaser of Khaali Peeli starring Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter met the similar fate. Besides its first song Beyonce Sharma Jayegi faced the racism charges.

The song Oh tujhe dekh ke goriya... Beyonce sharma jayegi translates to after looking at you fair woman, Beyonce will feel shy. The music lovers were outraged by its racist lyrics and demanded an apology to the American singer Beyonce. Post this row, it was rumoured that the makers were contemplating a change in the lyrics of the song to Beyonse Sharma Jayegi to play it safe with regard to legal issues.

"In a pre-emptive move, the makers are now planning to rewrite the song to avoid legal repercussions. A final call will be taken this week. With the dance number being called out for racism, it will be an unwise move to take on an international star like Beyoncé, especially at a time when the Black Lives Matter movement has set the stage for equality," Mid-Day recently quoted a source as saying.

With divided opinion the makers of Khaali Peeli have rejigged the song which has clocked millions of views already and uploaded the new song Duniya Sharma Jayegi. The beat and musical arrangement of the song is principally the same. The producers have planned to drop another song featuring sizzling chemistry between Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey in a few days.

In a statement released to the media, director Maqbool Khan spoke about the change in the song and said, "We have made the film to entertain audiences and not to offend or hurt anyone. Since our lyrical arrangement did not go well with few people, we thought why not keeping the essence same change the song a little bit"

Khaali Peeli is going to be the first ever Bollywood film to have a simultaneous multi-format release on October 2, 2020 on a new service called Zee Plex. With the new offering, the viewers will be able to watch the film in the comfort of their homes.