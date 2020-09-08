The first song of Khaali Peeli - Beyonce Sharma Jayegi - was dropped online today. The music video features Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter dressed in sequined outfits and dancing in a carnival-like set-up. The song is sung by Nakash Aziz and Neeti Mohan and is composed by Vishal and Shekhar. Kumaar and Raj Shekhar have written the lyrics.

However, the lyrics of the groovy track Beyonce Sharma Jayegi didn't go down well the netizens and ever since the song was released and shared across all social media platforms, Twitter users took to the micro-blogging site to slam the makers for the 'racist lyrics'.

Lyrics irked netzines

"Bhadkeeli nakhreeli Chamkeeli lachkeeli Tu jo kamar yeh hilayegi Tujhe dekh ke goriya Beyonce sharma jayegi.," which translates to "Angry woman, or a woman with a lot of tantrums.. when you move your waist" to After looking at you fair woman, Beyonce will feel shy."

Twitter users bashed the lyrics in all possible manner they could. From finding a racist angle to comparing Ananya Pandey to Beyonce to the pop sensation's Indian fans turned red-faced.

Here are a few reactions from Twitter users:

On racist lyrics

Bollywood is now officially shame for India this is a hypocrisy in Bollywood what about #BlackLivesMatter now??? Sorry #Beyonce #BeyonceSharmaJayegi #KhaaliPeeli then they say we spread negativity — Shubhrika ?? (@shubhrika17) September 7, 2020

This is just blatantly ignoring the fact how they're glorifying fair skin (yet again) and then comparing it to Beyoncé (a black woman). This is RACIST.



Y'all are embarrassing yourselves. TAKE ? THIS ? DOWN ? AND? APOLOGIZE ? #BeyonceSharmaJayegi https://t.co/eyVv6xsakP — Rajvi Desai ? (@RajviDesai31) September 7, 2020

"#BeyonceSharmaJaayegi Bollywood hitting new levels of low after hitting rock bottom. Using obnoxious lyrics, skin colour and comparing her with #Beyonce. Utter disappointment again," tweeted a user.

A user wrote, "They should stop normalising calling girls 'goriya' with the underlying colourism, why would Beyoncé be ashamed looking this girl's skin tone bruh."

Another slammed composer Vishal Dadlani and wrote, "What is your racist song "Beyonce Sharma jayegi". Didn't expect these racist and s****y lyrics from you, shame on you."

"'gORiyA', 'even beyoncé would get shy looking at your fairness' ...the blatant racism & colorism this has... why isn't Bollywood cancelled already?" read a tweet.

How do they not realise “Tujhe dekh ke goriya, Beyonce sharma jaegi” is a very racist thing to say? How can you pen lyrics that use fairness as an adjective while comparing to a black woman? How are we still having this conversation in 2020? — RJ Ira (@irationalised) September 7, 2020

Bollywood is mostly full of people who are sexist,racist and homophobic. Well done! I got another reason to stop watching your movies or listening to these kindaf creepy songs. Thank you.#BeyonceSharmaJayegi

Also queen Beyoncé we are extremely sorry for this. pic.twitter.com/uqirPj0O1y — ???¹ᴰ◟̽◞̽²⁸ᴴⓃᶻ❯❯❯❯✩ (@pritharoyxx1d) September 7, 2020

#BeyonceSharmaJayegi is giving the wrong perspective! We Indians are not #racist! We appreciate all skin types!



It's embarassing that celebs like @VishalDadlani @ananyapandayy act racist & make the country feel embarrassed!



They NEED to take that song down & apologise! — Sing Angad (@kara94751118) September 7, 2020

"Please look at the lyrics carefully, 'Tujhe dekh ke goriya, beyoncé sharma jaayegi', we all know that Beyonce is black whereas Ananya Pandey (a POC) is fair-skinned and drawing comparisons between the two, the song suggests that Beyoncé is inferior (Beyonce sharma jaayegi) to Ananya just because she's not 'gori' (fair skinned) like the song suggests, implying that she has got to be ashamed because apparently Bollywood believes that only one shade is beautiful! Now tell me how is that not racist and a perpetrator of the ideology that if you're not fair, then you cannot be considered beautiful!" reads a thread posted by a Twitter user.

'Beyonce sharma jayegi' was not only problematic and racist. IT DID NOT EVEN RHYME! THAT IS THE LEAST THEY COULD DO!

Dhinchak Pooja songs rhymed better than #BeyonceSharmaJayegi — shawty (@anokhikhi) September 7, 2020

you know it's real shameful when beyonce represented a south indian girl in brown skin girls mv and then vishal shekhar, ishaan, ananya pandey come together to downgrade beyonce for her skin colour. i am so ashamed to be an indian right now. — ???????⁷ (@ohmytays) September 7, 2020

Beyoncé sharma jaayegi? Yes. Of second hand embarrassment. — Sonia Mariam Thomas (@SoKneeOh) September 7, 2020

Some of them apologizing to pop icon Beyonce

VJ Andy shared a clip and wrote, "Oh Dear! #BeyonceSharmaJayegi Might be the worse thing I've seen ever! I'd like to apologise to @Beyonce for this racist, sexist hot mess. #BLM #mondaythoughts."

"Dear Beyonce, We are sorry for this," apologised a fan of the singer.

This is @Beyonce my dear @ananyapandayy don't fucking compare yourself with her. She is a self made woman, not like you nepotism product!#BeyonceSharmaJaayegi pic.twitter.com/UVHXj1oneN — Kritzz___ (@Kritzz___) September 7, 2020

Urging Beyonce to sue the makers of the Hindi song, another user tweeted: "Beyoncé, please sue these m***s, I am begging you."

beYonCe SHARMA JAAYEGI bec she'll be like WTFFFF is this shit https://t.co/Y6fhouv9nX — Rebecca (@lazyassreb) September 7, 2020

While some of them have started a meme fest!

Only if @Beyonce understood Hindi, toh ye kachra dekhkar definitely Sharmaa jaati!

Moreover, @Beyonce should file a defamation case on makers of this crap for harming her image! https://t.co/SggZv3YFkH — Ankush (@realAnkush2) September 7, 2020

Beyoncé googling who Ananya Pandey is rn pic.twitter.com/fiUtiywbsX — Mugdhaaaa (@OfNefertiti) September 7, 2020

Beyonce After watching beyonce sharma jaayegi song :#BeyonceSharmaJaayegi pic.twitter.com/BmLukVBdPQ — bhole chature (@astlaviistaa) September 7, 2020

Poor Beyonce ??#BeyonceSharmaJayegi pic.twitter.com/VuCsCzjyZA — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) September 7, 2020

For the unversed, Khaali Peeli is the story about two childhood sweethearts, Pooja and Blackie, who get separated due to some circumstances. But a situation brings them back together, which leads to a series of chase and escape' problems.

Khaali Peeli is directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. While the story is by Maqbool Khan, the film is written by Yash Kesarwani and Seema Aggarwal. The film is slated for a direct-to-digital release on the recently launched pay-per-view service, Zee Plex, on October 2.