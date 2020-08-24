Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli teaser saved us from our Monday blues this time. The teaser, which released today, does seem like a promising ride. Starring the young talents, the film also has Pataal Lok fame Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role. The 1 minute and 19-second long teaser gives us a glimpse into the incredible chemistry that Ishaan and Ananya have and also guarantees an absolute mad caper.

While we couldn't find faults in the trailer, the audience and netizens were not too impressed. Soon after the trailer released, it received more dislikes on Youtube that likes. At the time the story was being published, the dislikes (36k) were almost four times greater than the likes (9.7 k). Directed by Maqbool Khan, the story revolves around a young boy and a girl who are trying to escape and run away.

Though there were many who were impressed with the trailer, the majority seemed to have disliked the trailer not over the content but over the presence of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, who belong from filmy families. Let's take a look at some of the tweets. Few even said that they would make it as disliked as Sadak 2 trailer.