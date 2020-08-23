A hefty sum of around Rs 700 crore is reportedly riding on the upcoming movies of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who has recently taken a break from filmy activities to undergo treatment for his health issues.

Sanjay Dutt has six big-ticket movies like Sadak 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, K.G.F: Chapter 2, Prithviraj and Torbaaz in his kitty. The Bollywood actor has completed the shooting of Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India, which are scheduled for streaming on Disney+Hotstar soon. He is yet to wrap up the filming of three other projects.

The actor is reportedly suffering from cancer and he is undergoing treatment in Mumbai. Days before leaving for the hospital, Sanjay Dutt had tweeted, "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon."

Sanjay Dutt has not revealed how many days he is taking a break for the treatment. While the makers of his upcoming plan to resume their shoot soon, the health issues of the actor have created uncertainty about their completion. A massive amount of money is on bet on his forthcoming movies. The makers have revealed their budget, but reports suggest that Sanjay Dutt has over Rs 700 crores riding on him.

Here are the estimated budgets of Sanjay Dutt's upcoming movies:

No Movie Budget 1 Prithviraj Rs 300 crore 2 Shamshera Rs 150 crore 3 K.G.F: Chapter 2 Rs 100 crore 4 Bhuj: The Pride of India Rs 80 crore 5 Sadak 2 Rs 50 crore 6 Torbaaz Rs 20 crore -- Total six movies Rs 700 crore

Sanjay Dutt turned 61 on July 29 and the makers of KGF: Chapter 2, which marks his debut in Kannada films, released his fierce first look from the film as a birthday treat for his fans. His look has doubled the curiosity and expectations from the movie. The actor needs three days to wrap up this project.

"We have at the max around two and a half days of shoot and dubbing left with Sanjay Dutt. I think it's manageable since we have completed 99% of the shoot. We have around 25 days of shoot left, so it's impossible to release in October. We are resuming shoot from 20 August, but we will decide on release date only after theaters open," the Quint quoted producer Karthik Gowda as saying.