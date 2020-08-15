Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be wrapping up the dubbing works of his upcoming film Sadak 2 before he takes a break for his medical treatment. However, he is unable to finish off the pending works of his much-awaited movie KGF: Chapter 2.

"He (Dutt) will finish the dubbing work before going on the break. He has a very little work left and he is doing that," the PTI quotes a source close to the Sadak 2 production as saying. The Hindi film is scheduled for digital release on 28 August.

On the other hand, the makers of KGF 2 have revealed that they would shoot Sanjay Dutt's portion once he returns from the break. "Dutt will return after 3 months, once his treatment is over, to complete my film. His team spoke to me today. I spoke to Dutt two days back," Indian Express quotes Karthik Gowda, executive producer of KGF 2, as saying.

Karthik Gowda has also told the daily that Sanjay Dutt has to complete just three-day worth of work which is "extension scenes." The movie is scheduled for release on 23 October.

Last weekend, Sanjay Dutt was admitted to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai over breathing-related issues. Two days later, he was a discharged following which he requested people not to speculate about his health even as the speculations were rife that he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Later, Maanayata Dutt, wife of Sanjay Dutt, thanked people for their wishes, but requested the fans not to fall prey to fake reports. "It is my heartfelt request to Sanju's fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead.

All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity," Maanayata Dutt said.

Apart from Sadak 2 and KGF 2, he is part of movies like Shamshera and Torbaaz.