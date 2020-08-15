The furore among netizens over nepotism and favouritism has taken another turn with Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The growing anger among the audience and fans of the late actor doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon. And the latest movie to be under their radar seems to be Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt starrer Sadak 2. As soon as the trailer of Sadak 2 was dropped online, netizens had made up their mind to make it the most disliked trailer ever.

Almost 1 crore dislikes

Several hashtags and petitions were run to make the trailer the most disliked one and here it is! The trailer has already received over 9.8 million dislikes in comparison to 536k likes on Youtube (at the time the story was published). Critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to Twitter and wrote, "1 cr dislikes on #Sadak2 trailer, its a WORLD RECORD.. This response on the trailer has made some stars vouching for CBI investigation for #SushantSinghRajput case . Wish they would've asked for it 50 days back. Public pressure or real sentiments? No idea."

The film starring Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt has been rated very high on Nepometer, an app launched by Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law.

Nepometer

"#Sadak2 is 98% Nepotistic. We rated it based on 5 categories, Producer, Lead Artists, Supporting Artists, Director & Writer. 4 out of 5 categories have Bollywood Family members. When #nepometer is high it's time to #boycottbollywood Will you watch this movie? Tell us in comments," was shared by the Twitter handle of the app. Nepometer is designed to tell the percentage of nepotism in a film.

The official handle of nepometer had earlier posted, "Dear Friends, Our family is devastated with #SushantSinghRajput's passing away. We all want #justiceforsushantsinghrajput and request everyone to pray & demand for the truth to come out. This has also exposed the dark side of Bollywood and how some of the very few abuse & exploit independent artists. It's time to take some concrete action on this front as well. I'm afraid that this momentum and outrage might fade away in few weeks. We all signed up for change.org petitions with great unity and it shows that we are looking for this Bollywood nepotism to change.I think the best way to make it happen is by using our own wallets and not watch movies that doesn't support enough independent artists. But how do we remind ourselves about not watching nepotistic movies?"

In her response to the heavy backlash and trolling of the film, Pooja Bhatt has said, "Lovers/Haters two sides of the same coin. Gotta hand it to both for giving us their valuable time and making sure we are trending. Thank you for your wishes!"