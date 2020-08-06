Alia Bhatt has come under attack from netizens after the premiere date of her upcoming Hindi movie Sadak 2 which was announced on Thursday, 6 August. People have created a trend on Twitter urging the audience to boycott the Mahesh Bhatt-directorial flick.

Alia Bhatt's Tweet

"Sadak 2, the road to love streaming on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP from 28 August #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #AdityaRoyKapur @poojab1972 #MukeshBhatt #SuhritaSengupta @mohankapur #akshayanandd, [sic]" Alia Bhatt tweeted.

Understandably, the actress has disabled the replies for her post, yet it has not prevented people from viciously attack her by flooding funny memes.

Apparently, she is being targeted by the netizens who are against nepotism, a debate that is reignited after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sadak 2 is the comeback movie of Mahesh Bhatt after 21 years. It is a sequel to the 1991 film Sadak. Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt are enacting the same roles with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur doing key roles.

The Hindi will will be premiered on 28 August on Disney+HotstarVIP.

"Mount Kailash - the ageless mountain has the footprints of gods and sages. It the abode of the god of all gods - Lord Shiva. Do we really need anything else or actors in that sacred space. Since the beginning of time, humanity found it's shelter in Kailash. This is the place where all search ends. Sadak 2 is the road to love," Alia Bhatt said in an interactive live event.