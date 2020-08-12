Maanayata Dutt, wife of Sanjay Dutt, has thanked the fans and well-wishers for their concern over her husband's health after it was revealed that the actor was being diagnosed with lung cancer of stage 3.

"I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju's speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass," she said in a statement.

Maanayata's Appeal

She has also requested people not to fall prey to baseless rumours. Maanayata Dutt appealed, "However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju's fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead."

"All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity," Maanayata Dutt ends.

The 61-year old was recently admitted to Lilavati Hospital over breathing-related issues. "Just wanted to assure everyone that I'm doing well. I'm currently under medical observation and my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help and care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes and blessings," he had tweeted following his hospitalization. He got discharged on Monday.

On Tuesday, Sanjay Dutt tweeted that he was taking a short break from work for some medical treatement. He posted, "I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!"