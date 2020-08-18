Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt has released an emotional statement on his health update. She has cleared the air surrounding his treatment in the US, saying that he will undergo treatment in Mumbai, until the end of the COVID-19 situation.

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata Dutt was stuck in Dubai with their kids Shahraan and Iqra due to the lockdown after the coronavirus outbreak. They recently flew to Mumbai on a special charter flight. On August 11, he announced that he will be taking a break for some medical treatment. It was rumoured later that he was diagnosed with advanced-stage lung cancer and he would be heading to the US for the treatment.

Several speculations were made about Sanjay Dutt's health and the treatment. His wife Maanyata Dutt, who was upset with rumours, has released an emotional statement to fans, requesting them not to believe the speculations. Her husband will undergo treatment in Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai till the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is the complete statement of Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata: