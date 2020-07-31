Sanjay Dutt's new poster from his upcoming movie KGF: Chapter 2 has garnered unanimous positive response from the fans and cine-goers. The makers unveiled it on 29 July on the occasion of his birthday.

The Bollywood actor has donned a bearded look with tattooed face. He will be seen holding a wand. Sanjay Dutt looks menacing in the dark look.

"It's been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift. Thank you @prashanthneel, @karthik_krg, @thenameisyash, @vkiragandur, #Deepak, #Lithika, #Pradeep & the entire team of KGF. Special thanks to all my fans who have always showered me with their love and support! #KGFChapter2 #AdheeraFirstLook. [sic]" Sanjay Dutt unveiled the poster on his social media page.

Check out Celebs Response:

Varun Dhawan: Happy birthday @duttsanjay Killer Look.

Riteish Deshmukh: Completely Bowled Over ❤

Suniel Shetty: "The deadly Dutt killing it with this look .... happy birthday baba ... sending you love and positive energy ."

""KILLER ❤️IT DUTTTT"

Yash: "Timeless in age,

Brutal in style Its a pleasure not just working with u but to get to know u. Happy birthday to a wonderful soul! We love u Baba!! "

Badshah: Baba OG Khalnayak

Vivek Oberoi: Many many happy returns of the day to my big bro

@duttsanjay! Totally loved the first look of #Adheera! Lightning strikes⚡You're killing it as always! More power to you! Much love!

#KGFChapter2 #HappyBirthdaySanjayDutt

Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role named Adheera, the antagonist in the film. Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Ananth Nag, Malavika Avinash and others are part of the Yash-starrer.

Prashant Neel-directorial is produced by Hombale Films. The film is scheduled for release on 23 October.