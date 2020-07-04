In the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, many Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor and others were cornered by the netizens for allegedly leaving out Sushant from their elite circles.

And while netizens continue to vent out their anger over star families, Vivek Oberoi is the latest star kid who was dragged in the entire nepotism debate.

It so happened that director Sanjay Gupta had recently shared a collage of prominent outsiders who reigned Bollywood from 1960-1989. The list featured superstars like Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Rajesh Khanna, Jitendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Nana Patekar, Mithun Chakravarti, Raj Babbar, Jackie Shroff and others.

Gupta shared the image on Twitter and wrote, "And people are obsessed with nepotism" probably because he was fed up with the entire nepotism debate that was triggered on social media post-Sushant's death.

Replying to Gupta's post, a user requested him to make another list and feature actors from the past 15-20 years. The user also suggested some actors that include Vivek Oberoi, Randeep Hooda, Sushant Singh Rajput and Shiny Ahuja.

Sanjay Gupta supports Vivek Oberoi

One Twitter user was not convinced with Vivek getting on to the list of Bollywood superstars in the last two decades. To express his disagreement, the user came down heavily upon the actor and wrote, "Vivek Oberoi is a nepotism born."

However, his reply didn't go down well with Gupta who slammed the user for being ill-informed and making absurd comments without knowing what the person has been through.

"What absolute nonsense. Do you have any idea what all he did to bag Ramu's COMPANY?

His Dad had no role to play in it. And his performance... definitely one of the best debuts of all time," Sanjay Gupta retorted by tagging Vivek Oberoi in his tweet.

Vivek thanked Gupta for defending him in the so-called nepotism debate and wrote, "Thank you Gups for standing up for the truth. Many of us chose the harder path and believed in sheer talent and merit. It feels unfair when people make uninformed comments like this, one such comment can brush away years of struggle and perseverance."

