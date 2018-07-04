In a movie-crazy nation like India, finding paintings of film stars on buses is a common phenomenon but a Kerala private contract-carriage chose to jazz up or rather 'warm up' the trend by going for stars from the adult entertainment industry.

The bus run by Chikkoos Tours and Travels has paintings of famous porn stars like Ava Addams, Johnny Sins, Keiran Lee, Jordi and former adult stars like Mia Khalifa and Sunny Leone on its exterior.

It has not only grabbed the attention of people in Kerala but netizens across the country rubbing their eyes in disbelief.

Why did the private bus opt for sketches of adult stars?

Chikkoos Tours and Travel, owned by Ambadi Travel, operates out of Thiruvananthapuram, reported The News Minute. According to its owner Sheril, the bus with the paintings of porn stars is meant exclusively for college students.

"It's a special edition bus. We offer college tour packages to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mysuru among other places," Sheril said.

He explained that in order to provide a complete package to the young people, he has also decorated the interior of the bus with neon lights and has installed a music system.

"Knowing my passengers, they would like to have fun and entertainment en-route. The music and neon lighting interior is designed keeping these ideas in mind," Sheril said while adding that he decked up his bus with sketches of adult entertainment industry members as they are also a part of the pop culture.

"If one can put pictures of film stars, politicians and sports personalities on buses, why not carry images of these adult film actors, who are known to people as well," Sheril pointed out. The pictures of the porn stars were painted by a Thrissur based caricature artist named Rithesh.

"I am known for celebrity caricature using airbrush. Earlier, a few other bus operators have approached me for artwork of film-stars and celebrities, but this one was a unique project," the artist said.

Twitter reactions

Here's how Twitter is reacting to the 'porn star bus'

A bus owned by a private tour operator plying in #Kerala features sketches of stars @miakhalifa & @SunnyLeone ,among others on its exterior? pic.twitter.com/HGPCwGinoL — ?Sunikar Reddy (@SunikarReddy) July 3, 2018

Bus in Kerala??? you cannot be serious mate ?? pic.twitter.com/jS7MvL8zxF — No (@Basi_cally) June 29, 2018

Inside. Of this bus pic.twitter.com/fKqAw0vcyQ — Akash S Nath (@AkashSNath) July 3, 2018

Bohot accidents karyaegi ye Bus. :-D — Saiprasad Rode (@saiprasad_rode) July 2, 2018

Cheeky but Thats a really impressive paint job. A true artist’s work. — Amol Ketkar (@4M0L_k37K4R) July 2, 2018

The pictures of the bus have taken the internet by a storm and even pornographic actor, director, and producer Keiran Lee retweeted them.