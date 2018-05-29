Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has received a lot of support online after his costly mistakes against Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday, May 26. Not just Liverpool fans, but former porn star also supported the German national by sharing a post on Instagram.

Liverpool lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid on Saturday, following which Karius broke down and said, "I lost my team the game."

Karius made two mistakes – first his poor throw that gave Madrid the lead after Karim Benzema kicked the ball into an empty net and second when he let Gareth Bale's strike slip through his hands for the third goal – that confirmed Liverpool's defeat.

After the match, the German took to Twitter to apologise to fans, his teammates, and the staff. He received thousands of messages from social media users, including one from Khalifa, who posted a photo on Instagram with a message to cheer up the goalkeeper.

"Keep smiling. Mistakes are human nature #F**kYouRamos @lorisk21," she wrote and shared a photo of Karius.

Meanwhile, read Karius' tweets apologising to fans after the blunders below:

"Haven't really slept until now... the scenes are still running through my head again and again... I'm infinitely sorry to my teammates, for you fans, and for all the staff. I know that I messed it up with the two mistakes and let you all down," he tweeted after the match.

"As I said I'd just like to turn back the time but that's not possible. It's even worse as we all felt that we could have beaten Real Madrid and we were in the game for a long time.

"Thank you to our unbelievable fans who came to Kiev and held my back, even after the game. I don't take that for granted and once again it showed me what a big family we are. Thank you and we will come back stronger."