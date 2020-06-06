In a shocking case, a woman was allegedly gang-raped at a coastal village around 20 km from the state capital by some men who were friends of her husband. Police on Friday arrested her husband and five others for the crime.

The woman said her husband took her and her two children on a two-wheeler on Thursday to the coastal village of Kadinamkulam, where she was forced to drink liquor at a village house.

"At my husband's friend's house, which we had visited twice in the past, they all drank and my husband even forced me to drink... after some time, another friend of my husband told me that the latter was fighting outside. When I and my elder child went out, the accused forced me into a vehicle and drove to a secluded place where they raped me. I fell unconscious after I was hit," the woman said in her police complaint.

She said that seven persons were present at the crime spot though she was sexually assaulted by four of them.

The woman said she managed to escape with her five-year-old son and hitched a ride home in a car she came across on a road.

The two young men who helped her escape said: "We were driving down the road when we saw the half-naked woman waving at us. We helped her board another car to return to her home. We insisted that she complain to the police."

She was later admitted in a hospital, from where she was discharged this morning.

Though the woman gave a detailed statement to police, her statement will again be recorded before a magistrate.