As a means to ensure the health and safety of the passengers post lockdown, the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru (BLR Airport) has introduced various measures at the terminal during boarding and deboarding.

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) that operates the BLR Airport has brought in the new set of measures as lockdown relaxations are expected.

Tough period for the aviation sector

According to a BIAL spokesperson, "The measures taken include ways to ensure social distancing, thermal screening, sanitisation and disinfection tunnels, fumigation of the Terminal, and a contactless F&B experience to ensure travellers pass through the Airport as safely and securely as possible."

All flight services were cancelled in the country on behalf of the national lockdown. As a part of the Vande Bharat mission, the Indian government has permitted repartition flight services to various countries including the Middle East.

According to the reports, the ongoing pandemic crisis has severely affected the aviation industry across the globe. As per the claims of IATA, over 29 lakh jobs in the aviation sector are endangered due to the pandemic and the associated lockdown.

Most of the airlines have started taking compulsory measures such as high pay cuts and no pay leaves on its employees including the ground staff and pilots.

At present, Air India's massive fleet of B787 and B777 along with Vistara's single B789 are the only flights capable for non-stop long-haul flights to the US and Europe.

BIAL introduces safety measures

The new set of measures introduced in the Bengaluru airport terminal includes marked seating that will help the passengers maintain social distancing, including those at F&B outlets.

Thermal screening, sanitisation and disinfection tunnels, and fumigation of the terminal will be strictly ensured by the staff. In addition to this, the authorities have ensured additional separation marks at the security checkpoints which will be further managed by the BIAL staff.

"Extra signage, including floor, seating, digital, and standees have been installed across the Airport to help passengers maintain an adequate distance. Social distancing will also be enforced across the parking areas," added the spokesperson.

Online check-in services will be made avail so as to ensure the queues and avoid high contact areas.

The passengers will have to bring along an electronic or printed boarding pass with them although the facility of printing boarding passes will be provided at the departure gates or inside the terminal.

Most importantly, the airport staff will ensure that the passengers have installed Aarogya Setu app in their phones before they enter the terminal.

As a measure to encourage personal hygiene, the BIAL authorities have installed over 500 sanitisers at multiple locations across the terminal. Passengers can purchase both the masks and sanitisers from the airport, said the officials.

Staff to wear PPE kits

In addition to this, the airport authorities cleared that the passengers will be ensured hygiene food and beverage in the airport.

"Passengers will have access to a contactless menu, contactless ordering, and contactless payment, all done via a kiosk or a mobile app," officials said. A similar facility will be provided for the purchase counters of retail and duty-free products.

All the staff and authorities at the airport terminal will have to wear complete PPE suits to ensure safe contacts with the passengers.